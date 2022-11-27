Narendra Modi Stadium sets Guinness World Records for the ‘highest attendance’ at T20 match

According to BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for hosting the largest number of spectators during an IPL final. Motera Stadium, formerly known as Gujarat Cricket Association Stadium(GCA) , can accommodate 110,000 spectators, which is about 10,000 more than Melbourne Cricket Ground, which has an official capacity of 100,024.

‘Extremely delighted & proud to receive the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a T20 match when 101,566 people witnessed the epic IPL final at @GCAMotera’s magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium on 29 May 2022. A big thanks to our fans for making this possible,’ Shah tweeted.