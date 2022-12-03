Navy chief says, close observation of Chinese ships in Indian Ocean region

During the yearly Navy Day press conference, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar stated that there are numerous Chinese ships in the area.

‘There are four to six People’s Liberation Army (PLA) navy ships at any time. There are a large number of Chinese fishing vessels along with their research vessels. We keep a close watch on them,’ said the navy chief.

‘This is an important region where a large amount of trade and energy flows through this region. There are around 60 extra-regional vessels. We track these vessels and ensure that they don’t do anything inimical to our interests,’ added the navy chief.

According to Admiral R. Hari Kumar, recent events like the Russia-Ukraine War have proved to us that we cannot continue to rely on others for our security needs. We have very specific instructions from the government regarding Aatmnirbhar Bharat.

The Navy Chief said, ‘The CDS Gen Anil Chauhan has laid stress on increasing integration, and we have been working on developing theatre commands and integration.’

The Indian Navy has 3,000 Agniveers, 341 of whom are women, according to the navy chief, who called the Agniveer scheme a landmark achievement.