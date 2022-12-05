Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, ‘falls and soils himself’ amid rumours of terrible health

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, is said to have soiled himself after falling down the steps of his official residence in Moscow, sparking rumours about his failing health.

When Vladimir Putin (70) fell, his security personnel hurried to help him up right away, reported the New York Post.

According to the Telegram channel ‘General SVR,’ which is allegedly maintained by a former Russian spy, Putin’s ‘cancer is affecting his stomach and bowels’ prompted him to ‘involuntarily defecate’ as a result of the impact of the fall.

After a statement by an oligarch in Vladimir Putin’s close circle that the 70-year-old was ‘extremely ill with blood cancer,’ the rumours of the Russian premier’s worsening health gathered traction.

After Vladimir Putin’s hand turned purple at a meeting with Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel y Bermudez, his health became a topic of conversation.

A report claims that Vladimir Putin was observed looking uneasy and firmly gripping a chair during a meeting with the leader of Cuba.