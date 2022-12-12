Birbhum violence suspect commits suicide while being held by CBI in West Bengal

Today the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced that Lalon Sheikh, who was wanted for the March 21 massacre at Bogtui village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, had passed away. The accused was initially taken to the CBI’s temporary camp in Rampurhat, Birbhum, where the court remanded him for additional questioning.

Sheikh’s body was reportedly found hanging in the washroom of the CBI camp office in Rampurhat, according to sources.

According to reports, the CBI arrested him in Jharkhand on December 3 and brought him before a Rampurhat court on December 4. The accused were to remain in CBI custody for six days, per the court’s order. The period was extended by an additional three days when he was brought before the court on December 10.