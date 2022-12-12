SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ wins best original score at the Boston Society of Film Critics

Since its debut, SS Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’ has been at the top of its game. In addition to receiving positive reviews from critics, the high-budget movie also made a tonne of money abroad. The movie now has a chance of winning a Golden Globe.

RRR has already proven its mettle at the New York Film Critics Society Awards, when it took home the best director honour. The Boston Society of Film Critics has now given the movie another prize for outstanding original score.

The awards organisation announced: ‘WINNER, Best Original Score: RRR (by M. M. Keeravani). Runner Up: WOMEN TALKING (by Hildur Guðnadóttir)’ in a tweet.

This gives the movie a boost before its 2023 Oscar campaign.

‘RRR’ is a 2022 Indian Telugu-language epic action drama film directed by S. S. Rajamouli, who co-wrote the film with V. Vijayendra Prasad. It was produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

It centers around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.