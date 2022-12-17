FIFA World Cup 2022: Gary Neville says, Lionel Messi is the best player so far.

Gary Neville, a former defender for Manchester United and England, claimed that Lionel Messi was the best player in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On December 18, Messi’s Argentina will play against the reigning champions France in the championship game.

Neville chose Messi as his vote for the greatest player of the competition in an interview with Sky Sports, claiming that Mbappe has a much better team than Messi does.

‘Leonardo Messi is my choice. Kylian Mbappe or Messi would win, but Messi would win since Mbappe plays on a far superior team. The guys around Messi are of a respectable grade but not at the same level as those around Mbappe, who has some excellent players surrounding him,’ said Neville.

The 47-year-old claimed that, in contrast to his playing style ten years ago, Messi is stepping up for Argentina in one or two important situations.

Because of his age, Messi is definitely not the same player he was ten years ago, but he continues to produce in one or two great moments with an assist or a goal. With determination and spirit, the Argentina team’s other players are backing Messi in an amazing way. Whoever prevails on Sunday, in my opinion, will be named the tournament’s player of the year, said Neville.

Over players like Jude Bellingham, the former full-back chose Julian Alvarez of Manchester City as the greatest young player at the World Cup.

After Lautaro Martinez was replaced by Alvarez in Argentina’s starting XI, he continued, ‘Alvarez has become incredibly crucial for Messi.’

Alvarez has grown to be quite significant to Messi. Earlier in the tournament, when Messi was paired with Lautaro Martinez, things weren’t really going well for him. However, Alvarez has made a name for himself in the last few games, and it’s clear to see how he works with and around Messi. He’s a brilliant spark and shares Messi’s interests, Neville added.