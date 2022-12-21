Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan lands in fresh controversy after his ‘sex talk’ leaked online

Syed Ali Haider, a Pakistani journalist, posted a two-part audio tape on his YouTube channel. In the audio clip, a man, purported to be the former Pakistan PM, can be heard talking to a woman in lewd language.

It’s thought that one of the two audio clips that have gained popularity on social media is older. The second video, which is reported to be more recent, shows Imran allegedly beckoning a woman to approach him.

The woman declines, but Imran allegedly insists that she comply.

After which the woman can be heard saying, ‘Imran what have you done to me? I can’t come.’

Later in the video, when the woman mentions coming to see him the following day, Imran responds that he ‘will have to rearrange his programme for the next day.’

Surprisingly, the woman is overheard in the alleged audio clip indicating that she can’t meet with him because ‘her private parts are in pain.’

The woman in the clip then tells Imran that she would try and meet him the next day only if her health permits. To this, the former Pakistan PM responds saying, ‘I will see if it’s possible as my family and children are coming. I will try to get their visit delayed. I will let you know tomorrow.’

The audio tape, which has subsequently gained widespread popularity, is the most recent in a string of allegedly leaked talks that Imran Khan has been linked to ever since he was removed from office earlier this year.

He claimed that the military establishment and the current coalition government were working together to sabotage him. Imran is receiving harsh criticism across the nation.

‘In the alleged sex call leak, Imran Khan has become Emraan Hashmi,’ tweeted Naila Inayat, a journalist, and South Asia correspondent.

‘Khan sb can do whatever he wants in his personal life but I hope he will stop presenting himself as some kind of role model Muslim leader for the entire Ummah,’ said journalist Hamza Azhar Salam in a tweet.

The allegedly leaked audio records have caused a stir in Pakistan.

While it hasn’t been confirmed whether the viral recording belongs to Imran Khan, it is assumed from the conversational manner that he does.

According to his party, the PTI, the alleged audio leaks were an effort to harm his reputation.

The audio snippets are ‘false,’ according to PTI leader Dr. Arslan Khalid, who also said that the political rivals of the PTI chairman could not conceive beyond producing bogus audio tapes and films.