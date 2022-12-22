11 years after having his appendix removed, a man in Punjab visits the doctor.

Dr. Singh described Ram Sahai’s status as a daily wage worker when he first arrived to the hospital in an interview with India Today.

‘He came to see me despite being in excruciating agony and lacking funds. According to our policy, persons without insurance should not be denied medical care,’ Dr. Singh added.

The doctor stated that the procedure at the time cost close to Rs 15,000.

Perhaps many doctors were meeting with their former patients. You will fall in love with this touching reunion between a Punjabi surgeon and his former patient, though.

The unexpected presence at the hospital surprised Dr. Bhagwant Singh, a surgeon at Patiala’s Akal Hospital. It was Ram Sahai, a previous patient of his who now lives in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Back in 2001, Ram Sahai paid Dr. Singh his first visit at the medical centre.

He was advised to have his appendix removed after experiencing excruciating agony.

Ram Sahai, however, lacked the funds necessary to pay for his procedure. However, Dr. Singh performed the appendix surgery at no expense.

Ram Sahai went to the doctor with cash in his hands to pay for what he couldn’t 11 years before.

At the hospital, Dr. Singh and Ram Sahai hugged each other affectionately.

Dr. Singh said, ‘It’s not the amount that made me cry; it’s the fact that he remembered it for 11 years.’

‘Since I was out of town, he waited for two days. I’m really moved,’ the doctor said.

The doctor said, ‘Ram Sahai said I believe in Lord Krishna and I have to present my face to him when I am gone.’

No money was taken, but those who were hospitalised shed happy tears.

An emotional Dr. Singh added, ‘What I did was within my scope and abilities, but what he did was much above his scope. He saved money for all these years.’