Large-scale traffic jams in Delhi before Christmas

In advance of Christmas, there was considerable traffic in various areas of the national capital on Friday, informed police. Police report that on Friday, they got 31 calls about traffic jams in the city.

Numerous locations, including Paschim Vihar, Shalimar Bagh, Dwarka Mor, GTK bus station, Majnu Ka Tila, Sultanpuri bus terminal, Bhalswa Dairy, Swaroop Nagar Burari, and Bawana, they claimed, were where the calls were received.

Twitter was used by commuters to report the traffic conditions.

They complained about high traffic on the NH-48 from the Gurugram border to Mahipalpur, from Jiya Sarai to Munirka, at the Gandhi Nagar red light and towards Shastri Park.

One of the commuters reports that traffic on Dr. Abul Kalam Road is completely congested in the direction of Chanakyapuri.

Prior to the Christmas celebrations in the nation’s capital, the police have also released a traffic advisory notifying people of the detours and anticipated locations where high traffic is likely to be seen.