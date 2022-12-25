Know more about the half-goat, half-devil ‘Krampus,’ who can’t tolerate ‘naughty kids’

According to Norse mythology, Krampus is thought to be Hel’s son and receives his name from the German word krampen, which means claw. According to the story, the fabled beast also resembles other horrifying, demonic creatures from Greek mythology like satyrs and fauns.

The narrative is a part of a long-standing Christmas custom in Germany, where Christmas festivities start in early December. Krampus was invented as a counterpoint to the kind-hearted St. Nicholas, who provided gifts to children.

On December 5, also known as Krampusnacht or Krampus Night, Krampus is rumoured to make an appearance in towns. The following day, December 6, is Nikolaustag, or St. Nicholas Day, when children look outside their door to see if the shoe or boot they left outside the night before contains either presents (as a reward for good behaviour) or a rod (bad behavior).

Krampus specialises in punishing mischievous youngsters, unlike St. Nick, who leaves candy in the shoes of good children and birch twigs in the shoes of bad children.

According to tradition, misbehaving youngsters are either whipped with birch branches or vanish before being put into Krampus’ bag and sent to his den to be tortured or eaten.