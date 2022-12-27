Delhi house roof collapsed, 2 family members died, 4 children injured

The roof of a house collapsed on Tuesday morning in the Chandni Mahal area of Central Delhi, leaving at least two people dead and four other family members hurt.

Today at 4.45 am, the roof of a 50-yard house collapsed, trapping six family members under the rubble.

After calling the fire brigade, the team arrived on the spot.

Four children were injured and have been admitted to LNJP Hospital for treatment, according to the fire brigade, while two people, including a woman and a child, were killed.