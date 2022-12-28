Girl, 17, found dead with her neck cut in Varkala, Kerala; boyfriend taken to custody

In the wee hours of Wednesday, a 17-year-old girl was found lying in a pool of blood outside the home in Vadasserikonam near Varkala with her neck sliced, says police. Her companion Gopu (20), with whom the deceased girl was rumoured to have been in love for some time, was detained by police officers hours after the tragedy.

Sangeetha, the victim and a college student, was allegedly attacked with a knife after midnight after the accused allegedly called her out of her home. When her relatives and neighbours responded to the cry and disturbance at around 1.30 am, they arrived on the scene and saw the girl lying in a pool of blood next to the house.

Despite being brought to the hospital by her family, she was pronounced dead by the medical staff. According to the police, Gopu was detained based on the information from the mobile phone and other circumstantial evidence.

‘An FIR is submitted. Soon, a warrant will be issued for the accused’s arrest. Only after a thorough inquiry can the precise cause be determined,’ a policeman stated.

No further information can be released at this time, he continued, although police assume that the couple’s tense relationship may have contributed to the crime. Sajeev and Shalini, who lived in Sangeetha Nivas in Vadasserikonam in Varkala, were the parents of Sangeetha. She was a Sree Sankara College first-year student pursuing a degree.