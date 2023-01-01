3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi

On the first day of the new year, Sunday, Delhi and the surrounding areas felt earthquake tremors. No injuries or property damage were reported.

According to the National Center for Seismology, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 was felt in Delhi and the surrounding areas on Sunday morning.

‘At around 1.19 am, a 3.8-magnitude earthquake shook the nation’s capital and the surrounding areas. The earthquake’s epicentre was located in Jhajjar, Haryana, and it had a depth of 5 km,’ in a statement, the National Center for Seismology said. The Government of India’s nodal agency for observing earthquake activity in the nation is the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

As they welcomed 2023, Delhi residents were active on Twitter, tweeting about the earthquake. a user of twitter wrote, ‘Did I just feel the tremors of an earthquake in Delhi? #earthquake.’