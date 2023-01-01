Simple ways that can help you get rid of stubborn fat in winter as per Ayurveda

WARM WATER

Warm water is a good way to start the day because it speeds up metabolism and reduces bloating. You can also hydrate yourself with warm water throughout the day as needed. It has a significant role in shedding fat from various areas, not simply the belly.

YOGA

Yoga is a simple approach to lose weight. You only need a yoga mat and may enhance digestion and blood circulation by performing 12 Suryanamaskars and Kapalbhati pranayam.

METHI WATER

You can blend roasted fenugreek (methi) seed powder with water to drink. Have this beverage first thing in the morning without food. You can also soak fenugreek seeds at night and consume them in the morning.

DRY GINGER

You can also have dry ginger, which boosts metabolism. Mix dry ginger powder with boiled water. This drink can help to burn fat.

BRISK WALKING

Wear a tight waist belt and do brisk walking for 30 minutes. This is an effective way to burn belly fat. Besides this, pilates also has fat-reducing regimes.