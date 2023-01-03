Study says mosquitoes are becoming more prevalent and expanding their range due to climate change

The Nature magazine recently released a paper titled ‘Insecticidal activity of Streptomyces sp. KSF103 ethyl acetate extract against medically important mosquitoes and non-target species.’

The paper provides information on the unchecked global spread of illnesses brought on by mosquitoes. The ease of international travel nowadays, socioeconomic conditions, and climate change are only a few of the factors contributing to the spread of diseases carried by mosquitoes.

According to the article that was released on Monday (January 2), more than four billion people in more than a hundred nations are facing different issues as a result of mosquito-borne diseases.

Because of their anthropophilic and host-seeking behaviour, mosquitoes are competent and epidemiologically significant species, according to the article. Additionally, they prefer to breed in man-made habitats found in or close to residential areas.

The study mentioned that a potentially novel actinobacterium isolated from forest soil, Streptomyces sp. KSF103 was evaluated for its insecticidal effect against several mosquito species.

Mosquito larvae and adults were exposed to various concentrations of the ethyl acetate (EA) extract for 24 hours. The study added considerable mortality was evident after the EA extract treatment for all four important vector mosquitoes.