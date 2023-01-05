Iran warns France after magazine Charlie Hebdo published ‘insulting’ cartoons of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Following the publication by the contentious magazine Charlie Hebdo of cartoons depicting Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that Tehran deemed disrespectful, Iran has sent a warning to France.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the foreign minister of Iran, posted a statement on Twitter warning of the need for a swift response.

‘The insulting and indecent act of a French publication in publishing cartoons against the religious and political authority will not go without an effective and decisive response.’

‘We will not allow the French government to step over its carpet. They have definitely chosen the wrong path. Earlier, we included this publication in the sanctions list,’ added the tweet.

Nasser Kanani, the spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry, revealed that Nicolas Roche, the French ambassador, had been called as a result of the growing scandal.

‘France has no right to insult the sanctities of other Muslim countries and nations under the pretext of freedom of expression. Iran is waiting for the French government’s explanation and compensatory action in condemning the unacceptable behaviour of the French publication.’