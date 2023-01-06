Congress questions government official seen outside Karnataka Assembly carrying cash

A frisking at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday revealed a public works department engineer carrying a large amount of cash, prompting Congress to call for a thorough investigation.

When the cash was found, the police questioned him about where it came from and gave him two hours to answer, but he didn’t.

‘So, we booked a case against him for not cooperating with the investigation. We will deposit the amount in court, from where he will have to get it back after producing the valid documents,’ a police officer said.

Congress leader Priyank Kharge responded to the incident by questioning how a junior engineer obtained this amount of money and which minister he was delivering it to.

An investigation has been launched to determine where the money came from. ‘To which minister was he giving it? To which top official was he giving it? Or was a top official giving it to a minister?’ asked Priyank Kharge.