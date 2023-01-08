Researchers find ways to explore Saturn’s moon without having a probe to land on its surface

Enceladus, a moon of Saturn is an icy planet and scientists believe there is a massive global ocean beneath its frozen surface. Where there is water, there is life, practically as a rule. But how can we be certain that Enceladus’ icy coverings don’t conceal life?

However, researchers now believe that it might not be necessary to dig through ice in order to determine whether there is life in Enceladus’ oceans. Even landing on the surface would not be necessary.

It has been observed that Enceladus’ surface is erupting with water plumes. These extend into space for hundreds of kilometres. Scientists believe that analysing this water could reveal whether or not there is life in Enceladus’ oceans.

Just as how life exists deep, deep in Earth’s oceans where sunlight does not reach, the oceans of Enceladus may have some heat source. And life may well exist.

But we may have to only wonder whether there are aliens there, till we make a spacecraft capable of hovering above Enceladus analysing water from the plumes.