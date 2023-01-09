Delhi surrounded by thick fog as national capital continues to experience cold wave

On Monday morning, a thick fog blanketed the area around the national capital, including Delhi. High air moisture levels across Punjab and extending to Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh caused the layer of fog, according to data from the India Meteorological Department and satellite imagery.

It is very likely that dense to very dense fog will continue in some areas during the night and morning hours over Delhi during the next 2 days and dense fog will then persist in isolated pockets for the following 3 days over the region due to the continuation of prevailing light winds and high moisture near the surface over the Indo-Gangetic plains.

According to satellite images and visibility data, the fog layer stretched across Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, passing through Punjab and neighbouring northwest Rajasthan.

At 5.30 a.m., Delhi had visibility of less than 40 metres. Safdarjung recorded a visibility of 25 metres, while Palam recorded a visibility of 50 metres.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the city’s main weather station, recorded a bone-chilling minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday due to a severe cold wave, which made it the coldest January in two years.

The movement of road, rail, and air traffic was hampered by the blinding layer of dense fog that engulfed northwest India and the nearby central and eastern regions of the country.