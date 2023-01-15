A claim made by a guest on comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast sets off treasure hunters to look for prehistoric mammoth bones

As a result of a claim made by a guest on comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast, treasure seekers are now searching the East River in New York City for possibly priceless prehistoric mammoth bones.

Treasure hunters have been looking for the priceless fossil that was supposedly discarded in the 1940s using boats, diving equipment, and technology like remote-controlled cameras despite the absence of proof to corroborate the claim.

John Reeves, an Alaskan gold miner, made his first appearance on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ on December 30.

He discussed his farm, where he has personally discovered countless ancient bones and tusks, on that episode.

Reeves said that under previous ownership, a lot of digging was done in the first half of the 20th century looking for gold, but what was unearthed was a trove of prehistoric mammal remains.

He claimed that some of that material was brought to New York City decades ago to be handed over to the American Museum of Natural History. But in that material, some fossils and bones deemed unsuitable for the museum were dumped into the river.