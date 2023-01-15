Woman in the United States finds her luggage after four years

In the first quarter of 2022, the main US airlines lost or handled 700,000 luggage. Only a small number of thousands of the millions of luggage that are misplaced at airports throughout the world each year make it back to their owners.

A woman in the US eventually located her suitcase after four years, shattering the not-so-unrealistic preconceptions about airlines losing passengers’ belongings.

Years before the Covid nightmare gripped the world, April Gavin, a native of Oregon state in the US, took United Airlines on a business trip to Chicago. In 2018, she boarded an aeroplane for Chicago. The airline misplaced her luggage on the way back.

After four years, the suitcase was found in the Central American country of Honduras, New York Post reported.

Gavin recently took to TikTok to share how her luggage was misplaced by the airline in August 2018. She claimed that after ‘month and months’ of trying to retrieve her bags back, the airline finally told her that they had ‘no idea’ where it was. The airline then partially compensated for the luggage loss.