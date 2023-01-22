Demanding arrest of Haryana minister in sex assault case, protest staged in Panchkula

On Sunday, more than a dozen trade unions demonstrated in Panchkula against the Haryana government for allegedly shielding Sandeep Singh, a state minister who has been accused of molestation.

The protesters demanded Sandeep Singh’s immediate dismissal from the state Cabinet as well as his arrest due to the seriousness of the accusations made against him.

The Haryana Police blocked the roads and dispersed the protesters.

On Sunday, more than 15 trade unions, the majority of them CITU members, protested and demanded that Haryana minister Sandeep Singh and WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh be held accountable.

‘We are submitting a memorandum to the Haryana Governor, besides the Speaker, Haryana Vidhan Sabha, and Chief justice ,Punjab and Haryana High court. The state government should immediately remove Sandeep Singh from the Cabinet. He should be arrested. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh should also be removed,’ said Jagmati Sangwan, vice president of Akhil Bhartiya Janvadi Mahila Samiti.