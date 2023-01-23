Taiwan to ban disposable toiletries in hotel rooms to reduce their carbon footprint and turn towards green efforts

By lowering their usage of plastic, several nations are beginning to gravitate toward green initiatives and lower their carbon footprints. Taiwan is attempting to follow suit by outlawing single-use toiletries in hotel rooms.

In a proposed law, Taiwan’s Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) stated that hotels will no longer be permitted to offer toiletries in containers that hold less than 180ml. If each guest wants to receive toiletries, they must request them separately from the hotel.

On July 1st, the proposed bill will go into effect.

Among items to be restricted following the ban are lotions, gels and other liquid products; personal hygiene products including combs, toothbrushes, razors and shower caps; and disposable slippers.

All hospitality businesses will have to adhere to the rules.

Noting that Taiwan’s travel industry generates about 8,000 tonnes of plastic waste every year, EPA said, ‘We hope people can cultivate the habit of bringing their own toiletries with them when they travel, and reuse containers whenever possible.’