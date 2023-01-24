Elephant seal reappears on a Mornington Peninsula beach just days after causing havoc in Port Phillip Bay last week

A few days after wreaking havoc on Friday last week in Port Phillip Bay, an elephant seal made a surprise appearance on a Mornington Peninsula beach. Gleen Sharp, regional operations manager for Victoria’s Conservation Regulator, claimed to have assisted in luring the enormous seal away from peril last week.

Sharp said that he was trying to get an oar back to the beach and into the ocean. ‘It was a large animal,’ he added. He said that despite being 500 kg, the animal was pretty quick, Guardian reported.

The Police and Parks Victoria officers on Friday started the seal’s rescue mission by obstructing traffic to give the aquatic mammal room to travel back to the water. But the seal then turned around and went up into a local service station.

The officials suspect the reason for the seal to go down the road in Port Lonsdale was that it was being harassed. The officials also reported that they heard dogs barking at the seal and Sharp also said that the people were getting too close and were taking selfies.