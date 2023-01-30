Japanese decluttering queen says that she fails to maintain a spotless and tidy home after her third kid’s birth

After the arrival of her third child in 2021, Japanese decluttering guru Marie Kondo, who is famed for keeping things organised and getting rid of clutter, has acknowledged that even she struggle to keep her home immaculate and neat.

According to The Washington Post, the decluttering queen acknowledged having ‘kind of given up’ on keeping the spotless home while presenting at a webinar.

Kondo, who was quoted by the publication said, ‘My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the correct way for me at this time at this period of my life.’

‘Up until now, I was a professional tidier, so I did my best to keep my home tidy at all times,’ she said. Kondo added that she understands what is important for her now.

‘I have kind of given up on that in a good way for me. Now I realise what is important to me is enjoying spending time with my children at home,’ Kondo stated.

The organising technique of the author, known as the KonMari method, has guided many of her followers in keeping their homes free of clutter and in the opinion of Kondo, has changed their lives.