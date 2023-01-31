Passenger arrested after assaulting crew, walking around ‘partially naked’ on Vistara flight

On Monday, police arrested an Italian woman on a Vistara flight from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai for causing a ruckus in the air. The woman allegedly insisted on sitting in business class despite having purchased an economy ticket, assaulted the cabin crew, stripped naked and walked up and down the aisle.

Paola Perruccio, an Italian woman, was arrested by Sahar Police for her violent and harsh behaviour and later released on bail.

According to a Vistara spokesperson, the incident was reported to the appropriate authorities in accordance with the company’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

‘Vistara stands firm in its zero-tolerance policy against unruly behaviour that endangers the safety, security, and dignity of its customers and staff,’ the spokesperson said.

According to the airline, the pilot made regular announcements to reassure the other passengers onboard of their safety and security, and security agencies on the ground were notified to take immediate action upon arrival.

In the statement, Vistara said, ‘We confirm that there was an unruly passenger on Vistara flight UK 256 operating from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai on January 30, 2023. In view of the continued unruly conduct and violent behaviour, the captain issued a warning card and made a decision to restrain the customer.’

After Air Vistara flight UK 256 landed in Mumbai on Monday morning, police said they received a complaint from the cabin crew. On Monday, the flight took off from Abu Dhabi at 2.03 a.m.