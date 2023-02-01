Target for collecting Non-Tax Revenue from telecom increased by 30% to Rs. 89,469 crore

According to the Union budget, the government increased the estimated non-tax revenue collection from the telecom sector by 30% to Rs. 89,469.17 crore in 2023–24.

From an earlier projection of 52,806 crore in the previous budget, the government has raised the revenue estimate to 68,784 crore for the current fiscal.

The government’s real revenue in 2021–2022 was 85,828 crore.

The majority of the non-tax revenue from the communications industry comes from spectrum usage fees and licence fees paid to telecom companies.