Kerala minister R Bindu orders allotment of vacant quarters to differently-abled student

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala minister R Bindu has ordered the allotment of vacant staff quarters for a differently-abled student named Firo Jain. Firo Jain is a first-year B Tech Computer Science student at Thrissur government engineering college.

Informing about the decision, the Kerala Social Justice and Higher Education Minister said in her Facebook post, ‘The order of allotment of quarters was handed over in person. Considering the situation of Firo Jain as a special case, the order was issued to allow the student’s family one of the vacant staff quarters till the completion of the course’.

She said that the government aims to make all sectors of society disabled-friendly and will take all measures to improve the learning facilities of differently-abled students. Notably, the issue was brought to the minister’s notice after she came to inaugurate developmental works in the college, a few months back. Following this, steps were taken to release the staff quarters to the student’s family to ensure the continuation of his studies.