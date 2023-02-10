India’s first transgender ward opens at Mumbai’s GT Hospital

The Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Hospital in Mumbai has established the first transgender ward in the nation, with a focus on the community’s health. In addition to offering clinical and medical care, the 30-bed ward will also offer mental health counselling to transgender patients.

There have been lots of instances where transgender patients were not promptly treated. Finally, GT Hospital has a designated ward under the JJ Group of Hospitals’ banner.

To provide accessible and affordable healthcare for the community, the hospital has set up 30 beds and hired 150 healthcare professionals.

The Maharashtra government intends to establish similar wards in additional state hospitals in addition to Mumbai.

The dean of JJ Hospital Group, Dr. Pallavi Saple, stated that while transgender patients wanted to be admitted to the women’s ward, other patients were hesitant.

In the meantime, transgender patients felt uneasy in the male ward.