In resounding victory, AAP wins seat on Delhi University Executive Council

In the very first academic polls, the AAP Teachers Wing (AADTA) established its account. In the Delhi University Executive Council Elections on Friday, the party achieved victory handily. For the Executive Council elections, the AADTA nominated Dr. Seema Das, a political science professor at Hindu College, who won with more than 3,100 votes.

The party is well positioned in the Academic Council elections as well, according to AADTA National In-Charge Dr. Aditya Narayan Mishra, with all five of its candidates expected to prevail.

Every two years, Delhi University holds elections for the Executive Council. In the elections to choose two Teacher Representatives to the Executive Council, which consists of 21 members and is the highest decision-making body of the university, more than 12,000 teachers from about 70 colleges participated.

AADTA National In-charge Dr. Aditya Narayan Mishra expressed his gratitude to the university’s teachers by saying, ‘We extend our sincere thanks to the teachers of the university for extending their wholehearted vote and support to our candidates in EC and AC elections. Dr Seema Das’ victory in the Executive Council will strengthen our resolve to work towards the issue of absorption of ad-hocs and oppose the blatant privatisation model of the university. Our Academic Council candidates Dr Alok Ranjan Pandey, Ms Mamta Choudhry, Dr Ram Kishore Yadav, Dr Sunil Kumar and Dr Chander Mohan Negi are comfortably placed for the victory in their elections too.’

