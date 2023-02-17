Telecom subscriber base rose marginally in India

New Delhi: Data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) revealed that the telecom subscriber base rose marginally in the country in December last year. The monthly subscriber report for December 2022 released by the telecom regulator said this.

As per the report, the telecom subscriber base stands at 1,170.38 million in December 2022. The increase in fixed line connections is the main reason for this surge. The total subscriber base in the country was at 1,170.17 million in November last year.

‘The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,170.18 million at the end of November to 1,170.38 million at the end of December, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.02 percent,’ said the report.

Wireline subscribers increased to 27.45 million in December from 27.13 million in November, with a net increase of 0.32 million in the wireline subscriber base.

Reliance Jio added 2,92,411 new customers. Bharti Airtel added 1,46,643 new landline customers, BSNL (13,189) and Quadrant (6,355). State-owned MTNL lost 1,10,168 fixed line customers in December while Vodafone Idea lost 15,920 fixed line customers, Reliance Communications (6,292) and Tata Teleservices (5,849).

The mobile subscriber base in the country declined marginally to 1,142.93 million in December from 1,143.04 million in November. While Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel added 1.7 million and 1.52 million new customers, respectively, the loss of subscribers of Vi, BSNL (8,76,429), MTNL (3,450) and Reliance Communications (214) hindered the growth in the wireless segment.

The broadband subscriber base grew marginally to 832.2 million in December from 825.38 million in November. Top five service providers constituted 98.41% market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of December-22. These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm (432.16 million), Bharti Airtel (234.46 million), Vodafone Idea (123.87 million), BSNL (26.35 million) and Atria Convergence (2.14 million).