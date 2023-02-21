Deputy director of Uttar Pradesh tourism department commits suicide in Mumbai, wife says work stress

Tuesday in Tilak Nagar in Mumbai, a man who was the deputy director of the Uttar Pradesh tourism department died after jumping from a building’s second floor.

Vimlesh Kumar Audichya has been identified as the deceased.

Police claim that Audichya committed suicide by jumping from the second floor of the Tara Gagan housing complex in Tilak Nagar, Mumbai. When he arrived at Rajawadi Hospital, the medical staff pronounced him dead. Doctors determined that Audichya’s death was caused by the severe injuries he received as a result of his high fall.

When police questioned Audichya’s wife, she revealed that her husband was employed by the Uttar Pradesh tourism office. Last year, he was assigned to Lucknow as the tourism department’s deputy director before being moved to Mumbai. His workplace was in Mumbai’s World Trade Center.

According to the police, Audichya’s wife claimed that her husband had resigned two months prior but had been asked by the UP tourism department to stay on until March 31 of this year because of stress and having to be away from his family. The wife asserted that Audichya’s extreme action was motivated by work-related stress.

Despite the absence of a complaint from Audichya’s wife, police have opened an investigation and are continuing.