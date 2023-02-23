Dubai authority warns road delays today

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has warned of traffic delays in key roads in the emirate. RTA informed residents to expect traffic delays on February 23 on several key roads till 4:30pm due to the Dubai leg of the UAE Tour 2023 cycling event.

UAE Tour 2023 cycling event was kicked off on February 20. The first part of the Dubai stage begins on the edge of the city before entering the desert and touching on classic stopover locations such as Al Qudra Cycle track and Expo City Dubai. The cyclists will then arrive at the Palm Jumeirah, on Crescent Rd, before returning to the base of the Palm and Dubai Harbour.

Also Read: Adani group set to invest in $442 million wind power project in bankrupt Sri Lanka

Key roads: From Al Shindagha to Dubai Harbour

Al Shindagha / Infinity Bridge / Al Khaleej St. / Sheikh Rashid Rd. / Oud Metha St. / Al Asayel St. / Al Marabea St. / Dubai Hills.

Umm Suqeim St. / Al Qudra St. / Saih Al Salam St. / Lehbab Rd. / Expo Rd. / Dubai Expo City / Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan St. / Al Yalayis St. / Al Khamila St. / Hessa St. / Palm Jumeirah / King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud St. / Dubai Harbour.