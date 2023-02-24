Outside Mumbai’s Byculla jail, on-duty police officer shoots himself

Late on Thursday night in Mumbai, an on-duty police constable killed himself with a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) outside the Byculla jail. The constable, Shyam Warghade, was manning the gate to the Byculla women’s prison while on duty.

He was a member of Taddeo Local Arm Unit-2. The constable was taken urgently to Nair Hospital for treatment, but the hospital later pronounced him dead.

Nagpada Police Station in Mumbai is looking into the incident after the police filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case.