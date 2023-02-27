Besiktas supporters throw toys onto the field for earthquake-affected children

During Sunday’s game against Antalyaspor, Besiktas supporters tossed thousands of plush animals onto the field in support of the kids affected by the earthquake in Turkey and neighbouring Syria. After 4 minutes and 17 seconds of play, the Turkish Super Lig match—which finished in a scoreless draw—was halted to allow supporters to toss gifts onto the field. Turkey was first affected by the earthquake on February 6 at 04:17 local time.

Besiktas said in a club statement that its supporters ‘threw scarves, berets, and soft toys on the ground of Vodafone Park to be delivered as a gift to the children in the earthquake region to cheer them up.’

Around 50,000 people have died as a result of the earthquakes in Turkey and nearby Syria. The deceased included Ghana winger Christian Atsu, who was discovered dead on February 18 in southern Turkey under the residence he occupied.