Which is more beneficial for skin: salicylic acid or glycolic acid?

Both salicylic acid and glycolic acid are commonly used in skincare products and have different benefits for the skin.

Salicylic acid is a beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) that is oil-soluble, which makes it effective in treating acne and blackheads. It penetrates deep into the pores and exfoliates the inside walls, removing excess oil, dead skin cells, and other debris that can clog pores and cause acne. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that can help to reduce redness and inflammation associated with acne. Salicylic acid is typically used in concentrations of 0.5% to 2%.

Glycolic acid is an alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) that is water-soluble, which makes it effective in treating fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone. It works by exfoliating the surface of the skin and stimulating cell turnover, which can help to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and fade dark spots and hyperpigmentation. Glycolic acid is typically used in concentrations of 5% to 10%.

Which one is better for your skin depends on your skin type and concerns. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, salicylic acid may be a better option for you, while if you have dry or mature skin, glycolic acid may be a better choice. It is also important to note that both salicylic acid and glycolic acid can cause skin irritation, especially if used in high concentrations or if you have sensitive skin, so it is important to patch test and start with a low concentration before gradually increasing the strength.