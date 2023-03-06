Japanese girl band XG releases their third single titled ‘Shooting Star’

On January 25, the Japanese girl group XG released ‘Shooting Star,’ their third song. In the US, South America, South East Asia, and South Korea, the song has gotten favourable reviews. Both ‘Shooting Star’ and another song of theirs, ‘Left Right,’ have made it onto the Spotify Viral Top 100 chart in 46 countries, including the US, UK, Japan, and South Korea. The chart is also available globally.

XG entered the Mediabase Top 40 Radio Airplay Chart today, March 6, the most reputable radio chart in the US. The XG band is thrilled to receive this distinction after finding a spot on the chart alongside musicians Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and others.

While Joji was the first Japanese artist to make the list, XG are the first female Japanese artists to enter the top 40, as well as the first Japanese group.

XG is a 7-member group comprising Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Harvey, Juria, Maya, and Cocona. With their first single ‘Tippy Toes’, they were the first artists to debut from XGALX, a global entertainment production company with a mission to produce artists with a defined worldview, creating a culture of bold creativity.

Their name, ‘XG’, stands for ‘Xtraordinary Girls’.