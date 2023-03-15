Czech man dives beneath Switzerland’s Lake Sils without a wetsuit and emerges from its 50 meters icy depth

Without a wetsuit, a Czech guy descended 50 metres into the cold depths of Switzerland’s Lake Sils and then surfaced, claiming he had performed a tremendous act of human endurance.

David Vencl, 40, quickly descended to a height of 52.1 metres. The achievement comes after David’s induction into the Guiness World Records in 2021 for swimming the whole length of a frozen Czech lake.

Vencl dived through a hole in the ice. He then retrieved a sticker from a depth of 50 meters to prove his feat and re-e,rhed through the same. He spat some blood, sat down for a minute and then opened a bottle of champagne, Reuters reported.

A later visit to the hospital confirmed there was nothing serious.

The Swiss plunge in temperatures of between 1 and 4 degrees Celsius took him 1 minute 54 seconds, his promoter Pavel Kalous said, which was a bit slower than expected.