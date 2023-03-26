Deutsche Bank and Rotary Club of Bombay teams up to open Mumbai’s first transgender-run salon

Deutsche Bank and Rotary Club of Bombay have teamed up to open Mumbai’s first transgender-run salon on Saturday, March 25 in an effort to create equal employment opportunities.

‘Transformation’ is a salon in Mumbai that is making a positive impact by employing LGBTQ+ individuals to promote inclusivity and break down stereotypes. The salon aims to be a successful business while also creating a social change platform.

The salon’s founder believes that hiring LGBTQ+ individuals will promote acceptance and create a safe space for everyone. The salon is open to individuals from all backgrounds and aims to provide a welcoming environment.

The salon provides training to its employees in hair and beauty skills, as well as in communication and public speaking to boost their confidence and employability in the wider job market. The owner hopes that hiring and training LGBTQ+ individuals can help break down barriers and change societal attitudes toward the community.

The salon’s initiative to promote inclusivity has received a positive response from the community, with many people appreciating the effort and supporting the cause. The employees at the salon also report feeling comfortable and accepted in their workplace, which has boosted their confidence and self-esteem.

By promoting inclusivity and creating job opportunities for the LGBTQ+ community, ‘Transformation’ is setting an example for other businesses to follow. By providing a safe and welcoming environment, the salon can help break down stereotypes and promote acceptance.

In conclusion, ‘Transformation’ is a Mumbai-based salon that promotes inclusivity by hiring only LGBTQ+ employees. The salon provides training and support to its employees to boost their employability and promote acceptance in Indian society. The salon’s initiative is a positive step toward creating a more inclusive and accepting society.