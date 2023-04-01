First human to be infected by deadly plant fungus

In a man from Kolkata, the first instance of a potentially fatal fungal infection brought on by plants was found. The 61-year-old plant mycologist reported persistent fatigue, a sore throat, hoarseness of voice, difficulty swallowing, and difficulty breathing for three months. He had no medical history of trauma, diabetes, HIV infection, renal disease, or any other chronic illness. According to medical professionals who published their findings in the journal Medical Mycology Case Reports, the unidentified man had worked with rotting matter, mushrooms, and various plant fungi for a long time as part of his research activities. The man underwent an X-ray and a CT scan. The results of the chest X-ray were “normal,” but the paratracheal abscess in his neck was revealed by the CT scan.

Airways can become blocked by paratracheal abscesses, which can result in infections that are fatal if not identified and treated right away. His condition was identified as Chondrostereum purpureum after doctors removed the pus and sent a sample to the “WHO Collaborating Centre for Reference & Research on Fungi of Medical Importance” for testing. A plant fungus called Chondrostereum purpureum attacks plants, especially those in the rose family, and causes silver leaf disease. This is the first time a plant fungus has harmed a person. Traditional methods (microscopy and culture) were unsuccessful in identifying the fungus.