Ernakulam tragedy: Family of three discovered deceased

On Tuesday, a tragic incident occurred in Cheppanam, where a family of three was discovered deceased at their home. The deceased were identified as Raghavaparambath Maniyan, his wife Sarojini, and their son Manoj. According to preliminary assumptions, Maniyan died by suicide after killing his wife and son. The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday.

The police found Maniyan hanging while the other two were hacked to death. It is important to note that Manoj was mentally challenged. The Panangad police inspected the spot and have initiated further proceedings to investigate the matter.

Such incidents are truly heartbreaking, and our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased. As investigations continue, we hope that justice will be served and that such tragedies can be prevented in the future.