Report: The Indian city of Mumbai has the cheapest public transport globally

A new survey conducted by global ticketing discount firm Picodi has revealed that Mumbai is the cheapest city globally for public transport. The survey analyzed public transport fares in 45 cities around the world and compared them to the average local wages to determine the cities that offer the cheapest public transport. However, despite being the cheapest globally, the monthly pass in Mumbai costs Rs 3,570 ($43), which is the highest in India. Nagpur, another city in Maharashtra, offers the cheapest monthly pass in the country.

According to the report, public transportation is free in three of the 45 cities on the list, namely Luxembourg, Tallinn (Estonia’s capital), and Valletta (Malta’s capital). The most expensive single tickets were found in London ($5.19), Zurich ($4.75), and Oslo ($3.91), while the most expensive monthly passes were in London ($271), Dublin ($166), and New York ($127). Conversely, Mumbai’s monthly pass costs only $15, making it one of the cheapest cities in terms of the ratio of monthly pass prices to average monthly wages.

The report also revealed that the least favorable ratio of monthly pass prices to average monthly wages was in São Paulo, where the monthly access to all means of public transport in the city costs 14.3% of the average wage. Istanbul and London came in second and third, with 7.5% and 7.4%, respectively. In contrast, Mumbai’s monthly pass costs Rs 1,250 ($15.80), which is only 2.4% of the average net wage in Mumbai. This ratio is similar to those found in Dubai (2.3%) and New York (2.1%).

The survey analyzed the prices of single tickets and monthly passes offered by local public transport operators as of March 2023, including those that offered unlimited travel within the city. Despite being the cheapest globally, the report indicates that the people of Mumbai pay the highest price for a monthly pass within India.