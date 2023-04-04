Two Syrian civilians killed in an Israeli air strike targeting Syria’s capital city Damascus

Local media reported on Tuesday (March 4) that an Israeli air strike targeting government-held areas in Damascus and southern Syria resulted in the death of two Syrian civilians, marking the fourth such attack in less than a week. A military source stated that the airstrike occurred at 21:15 GMT on Monday and was carried out by ‘the Israeli enemy.’ The source added that air defences intercepted most of the missiles. However, further details of the attack are still awaited.

This recent attack comes after Israel launched an airstrike on targets in Syria last Sunday, killing two Iran-affiliated fighters and injuring five Syrian soldiers. Earlier strikes occurred on Thursday and Friday, targeting the Syrian capital. Also, on Sunday, a car bombing in Damascus took place with no casualties or claims of responsibility.

Throughout the Syrian civil war, which has lasted for more than a decade, Israel has launched numerous air strikes on Syrian territory. The strikes have primarily targeted Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters, as well as Syrian army positions.