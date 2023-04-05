Kallanum Bhagavathiyum
Asian Development Bank lowers India’s growth rate

Apr 5, 2023, 07:56 pm IST

Mumbai: The Asian Development Bank (ADB)  lowered the  economic growth rate of India. ADB lowered the rate to 6.4% in the current financial year. ADB said that  tight monetary conditions and rising crude  oil prices  are the main reason for this.

Meanwhile,  ADB expects the India’s economic growth to accelerate to 6.7% in FY25. According to ADB, India’s contribution to developing Asia’s growth is expected to rise to 27% by 2024-25 from an estimated 25% in 2023-24.

The projections are part of the latest edition of ADB’s economic publication, Asian Development Outlook (ADO) April 2023.

 

 

