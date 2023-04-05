OnePlus launched Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: OnePlus launched its new Nord series smartphone named ‘OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G’ in the Indian markets. The price of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in India starts at Rs. 19,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage will cost Rs. 21,999. It is offered in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray colours. The phone will be available for purchase via OnePlus online store, Amazon India, and other retail stores starting April 11.

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G runs on Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1 on top. It is confirmed to receive two OxygenOS updates and three years of security updates. The new smartphone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with Adreno 619 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The inbuilt memory can be expanded virtually by 8GB.

It features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ ( 1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, 391ppi pixel density, and a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection as well. The device comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, e-compass, ambient light, gyroscope, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and proximity sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC wired charging.