Stone scoreboard believed to be 1,000 years old discovered at the famous Mayan Chichen Itza archaeological site

A 1,000-year-old stone scoreboard used in an ancient ritual ball game has been discovered at the famous Mayan Chichen Itza archaeological site on the Yucatan peninsula in Mexico. The circular object measures about 12.6 inches in diameter and weighs 88 pounds, and has hieroglyphic writing inscribed around two players standing next to a ball. Archaeologist Francisco Perez has said that hieroglyphic writing is rare at the Mayan site, let alone a complete text. The scoreboard, which dates back to AD 800-900, was used in a game that had ritual undertones and was played using a heavy rubber ball.

The scoreboard features two players, one on the left and one on the right, who are not identified, and the outcome of the match is also unknown. The player on the left is wearing a feathered headdress and a sash with a flower-shaped element, possibly a water lily. A scroll is in line with the face of this player, which could represent breath or voice. The opposing player is wearing a headdress known as a’snake turban,’ which is frequently represented at Chichen Itza. The individual also wears protective clothing for playing pelota.

The researchers working with Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) are now preparing to capture high-resolution images of the iconography and text for a detailed study of the inscription. They are also preparing to conserve the scoreboard. The future interpretation of the inscription may reveal more about the nature of the game and its final score.

The Chichen Itza complex is one of the main archaeological centers of the Maya civilization, and has been declared a UNESCO world heritage site. Approximately two million people from around the world visit the site each year.