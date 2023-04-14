DH NEWSDH Latest NewsLatest NewsNEWSSports

Asian Wrestling Championships 2023: India’s Aman Sehrawat clinches gold medal

Apr 14, 2023, 08:52 pm IST

Astana: in wrestling, India’s Aman Sehrawat won gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2023 in Astana, Kazakhstan.  This is  India’s first gold medal in the event.  Aman Sehrawat  defeated Almaz Smanbekov  of Kyrgyzstan  by ‘9-4’ in the men’s 57 kg freestyle category.

This was Aman Sehrawat’s second podium of the year. Last year, Sehrawat was the first Indian wrestler to win gold at the Under-23 world championships in Spain.

Also Read: Private sector bank hikes interest rates on bulk fixed deposits 

India’s medal tally rose to 13 in the competition. The Greco-Roman wrestlers won four medals while the women’s wrestlers bagged seven.

Tags
shortlink
Apr 14, 2023, 08:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button