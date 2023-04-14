Asian Wrestling Championships 2023: India’s Aman Sehrawat clinches gold medal

Astana: in wrestling, India’s Aman Sehrawat won gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2023 in Astana, Kazakhstan. This is India’s first gold medal in the event. Aman Sehrawat defeated Almaz Smanbekov of Kyrgyzstan by ‘9-4’ in the men’s 57 kg freestyle category.

This was Aman Sehrawat’s second podium of the year. Last year, Sehrawat was the first Indian wrestler to win gold at the Under-23 world championships in Spain.

Also Read: Private sector bank hikes interest rates on bulk fixed deposits

India’s medal tally rose to 13 in the competition. The Greco-Roman wrestlers won four medals while the women’s wrestlers bagged seven.