50-year-old Spanish athlete completes a 500-day challenge living in a 230 feet deep cave

At the age of 48, Beatriz Flamini entered a cave and celebrated the next two birthdays there. She completed a 500-day challenge living 230 feet deep in a cave outside of Granada city in Spain, with little contact with the outside world. Flamini broke the world record for the longest time spent in a cave during an experiment observed by scientists studying the human brain and circadian rhythms. Her team said that she emerged for eight days, but she remained sequestered in a tent while they fixed the router that allowed her to communicate with them.

Flamini spent her time underground working out, painting, and knitting wool caps. She brought two GoPro cameras to record her journey, took 60 books with her, and consumed 1,000 litres of water. She maintained coherence, ate healthily, and savored the stillness while eagerly anticipating the delicacies her support crew sent down. Her team took care of her waste, and she joked that she got on well with herself.

Flamini did not allow her staff to get in touch with her under any circumstances, not even in the event of a family death. A team of psychologists, scientists, cave experts, and physical trainers monitored Flamini to gain knowledge on how social isolation may influence time, sleep, and brain processes.

Flamini said that time had gone by fast, and she did not want to come out when her support crew came to retrieve her. She plans to allow doctors to examine her body and mind before deciding on further climbing and caving initiatives.

It is unclear whether Flamini broke the record set by the 33 Chilean and Bolivian miners buried for 69 days and 688 meters (2,257 feet) below in 2010, who were given the title of “longest time survived trapped underground” by the Guinness Book of Records website.