Children’s cat-hunting competition in New Zealand called off following condemnation of the event

A children’s competition in New Zealand where participants were encouraged to hunt feral cats has been cancelled due to criticism from animal protection organisations. The annual hunt in South Island had added a new category for children to kill feral cats, which are considered a chronic issue in New Zealand.

Participants were warned against killing pets but were encouraged to kill as many feral cats as possible to win a cash prize of $155. The move was criticised by animal protection organisations, with the New Zealand Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals expressing relief that the ‘children’s category which involved shooting feral cats’ will no longer take place.

The event had been organised as a fundraiser for a South Island school in Canterbury and typically involved hundreds of people, including children, hunting wild pigs, deer, and hares. However, concerns were raised that children, along with adults, would not be able to differentiate between feral, stray or frightened domesticated cats. There was also the possibility that house cats could be caught in the crossfire, according to a former sponsor of the hunt.

The decision to cancel the cat-hunting event was met with criticism, with some commenters suggesting that feral cats cause significant damage to the environment and farming industry, and that the event was a controlled cull. However, feral cats pose a significant threat to native species and biodiversity in New Zealand, with the Royal Forest and Bird Protection Society stating that they can kill up to 1.1 million native birds annually, as well as tens of millions of non-native birds.

The organisers of the hunt issued an apology for those who were disappointed to be involved in an event that aimed to protect native birds and other vulnerable species. They also noted that they had received ‘vile and inappropriate emails’ following the cancellation of the cat event.

The issue of limiting the feral cat population in New Zealand remains a contentious topic, with conservation organisations and animal welfare groups continuing to debate the best approach.