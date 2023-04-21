These homemade drinks will give relief from Polycystic ovary syndrome

Polycystic ovary syndrome, also called PCOS, affects 1 out of every 5 women in India. In women of reproductive age, it is one of the most common endocrine complications that leads to hormonal imbalance. The condition is not really a disease, but rather a medical condition. PCOS can lead to various symptoms such as obesity, insulin resistance, skin problems and infertility. Women with PCOS are also at higher risk of developing conditions like diabetes, hypertension and mood disorders.

In the case of PCOS, the ovaries create abnormally high levels of androgens, the male sex hormones that are typically present in women in trace amounts. The many little cysts (fluid-filled sacs) that develop in the ovaries are known as polycystic ovarian syndrome. PCOS can be of 4 different types. These types being Insulin Resistance, Post pill, Adrenal and Inflammatory

PCOS can be managed with lifestyle changes that include clean, plant-based nutrition and holistic living. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, the problem can be effectively faced by drinking some homemade drinks.

Here are the seven drinks for PCOD that you can prepare at home:

1. Moringa water: Moringa Oleifera helps in decreasing the androgen thus allowing the increase of folliculogenesis in PCOS. Take 1 tsp of moringa powder with a glass of water on waking up or before bedtime.

2. Shatavari water: Shatavari water has more than 50 organic compounds including steroidal saponins, glycosides, alkaloids, polysaccharides and isoflavones, that help in the improvement of reproductive health parameters

3. Hibiscus tea: Hibiscus tea is known to have analgesic properties that relax the muscles of the bladder and uterus thereby reducing cramps. Boil water in a pan, add dried hibiscus petals, and steep for 5 minutes or more. Strain it and drink it.

4. Peppermint tea: Peppermint tea has anti-androgenic properties and significantly decreases testosterone levels and hirsutism in women with PCOS. To make it, bring water to a boil and add in the fresh mint leaves. Strain the tea leaves and sip it warm.

5. Fenugreek seeds water: This drink helps keep the ovaries healthy and regulates periods. Additionally, it also helps improve insulin sensitivity. Soake around 1 tsp methi seeds in 1 glass of water overnight, strain and drink it in the morning.

6. Aloe vera juice: Aloe vera helps restore hormonal balance and improves insulin sensitivity.

7. Ashwagandha tonic: Ashwagandha also known as Indian ginseng, helps reduce cortisol levels to improve stress and PCOS symptoms. Take 1/2 tsp ashwagandha with 1/2 tsp coconut oil and warm water before bed.